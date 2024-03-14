Qatar proposed expelling Hamas leaders from Doha in talks with Blinken

In the wake of Hamas's October 7 onslaught, Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani reportedly suggested expelling Hamas's leadership from Doha during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This revelation comes from two officials familiar with the matter who spoke to The Times of Israel on Wednesday.

During a closed-door meeting on October 13 in Doha, Emir Thani expressed his dismay over Hamas's attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people in Israel and the abduction of another 253 into Gaza. He then indirectly proposed the expulsion of Hamas leaders from Qatar, asking if it was time for the U.S. to request such action.

Blinken, in response, emphasized the need for Qatar to use its influence with Hamas to mediate between the warring parties in Gaza to secure a hostage deal. He made it clear that there would be consequences for Hamas in Qatar once the conflict concluded, signaling that it would not be "business as usual."

While the U.S. State Department declined to comment on the specifics of the meeting, an American source familiar with the matter confirmed that Blinken and Emir Thani discussed the issue of Hamas's presence in Doha. Blinken urged Qatar to prioritize securing the release of the hostages in the short term and indicated that the status quo with Hamas could not continue indefinitely.

Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP

Addressing criticism of Qatar's handling of the situation, one official noted that Hamas leaders in Doha are aware that their continued presence could be in jeopardy if negotiations fail. Qatar would be prepared to expel them if requested by the U.S., although no such request has been made thus far.

The potential expulsion of Hamas leaders from Qatar raises questions about the impact it would have, given that many have spent significant time in Turkey, where their families reside. Turkey has also faced criticism for hosting Hamas officials, but President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed support for the group.

Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool, File

Some regional actors believe that Qatar's threats to expel Hamas leaders have helped break the deadlock in negotiations. However, Qatar's perspective on the effectiveness of such pressure differs from that of other negotiation participants.