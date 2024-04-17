Qatar says it is “reassessing” its role as mediator in Israel-Hamas negotiations

Qatar is reassessing its mediation efforts to end the Gaza war in light of recent criticisms from Israeli politicians, according to statements made by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

The Qatari Prime Minister expressed disappointment at the political maneuvering surrounding the mediation process, citing what he described as "narrow calculations" by certain individuals.

He also voiced dissatisfaction with destructive statements directed at Qatar from some quarters in Tel Aviv.

The decision to reevaluate Qatar's mediation efforts comes amid ongoing efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israeli authorities and the Hamas movement, with the conflict in Gaza having persisted for 194 days. The report, published by the Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed website, indicates that Qatar is particularly frustrated by perceived insults against the state despite its continuous efforts since the conflict's onset.

According to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Qatar is concerned that mediation efforts are being exploited for political gains, prompting a broader assessment of its role as a mediator. He emphasized the limitations of mediation, noting that negotiations have been prolonged due to complexities on the ground.

The Qatari Prime Minister reiterated his country's commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the Gaza war and highlighted ongoing consultations with regional partners, including Egypt and Turkey. He emphasized that stopping the war in Gaza is essential for reducing regional tensions.

However, Qatar's mediation efforts have faced criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials who have accused Qatar of indirectly funding Hamas. They argue that Qatar has not used its influence effectively to pressure Hamas into reaching a ceasefire agreement without what they deem as unnecessary conditions.

Netanyahu's administration has long expressed skepticism toward Qatar's role, alleging that funds provided to Gaza have been used by Hamas to build weapons and infrastructure for attacks against Israel.