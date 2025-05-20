Qatar slams Israel for 'irresponsible' conduct in Gaza, 'which limits any chance of peace' | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 592: Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also the country's foreign minister, said that Doha blames Israel for not ending the "tragic war."

He said that Qatar "expected the tragedy to end after the release of Edan Alexander, but the continued attacks are harming the chances for peace. Despite the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to end the tragic war, we are witnessing the failure of efforts to achieve calm, due to Israel's irresponsible and aggressive behavior, which limits any chance of peace."

US Special Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler said at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York that he believes a deal between Israel and Hamas is "getting closer and closer," adding that, if Hamas wants to come forward and make a legitimate offer they're willing to stand by and release hostages, we're always open to that."

He also attributed the movement in negotiations to "Israel and the IDF on the ground" engaging in expanded operations in the Gaza Strip.

In Lebanon, a Saudi report said that a Hezbollah operative was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the village of al-Mansouri in the southern part of the country.

