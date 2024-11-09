Qatar withdraws from mediation efforts, confirms reports of ousting of Hamas leadership

Qatar will no longer try to mediate a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal until Hamas and Israel show a "sincere willingness" to return to the negotiating table, an official briefed on the matter said on Saturday.

Qatar "informed both Israel and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate," the source told news agencies on condition of anonymity. "As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose."