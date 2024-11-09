Qatar withdraws from mediation efforts, confirms reports of ousting of Hamas leadership

Qatar "informed both Israel and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate"

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-ThaniIbraheem Al Omari/Pool via AP

Qatar will no longer try to mediate a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal until Hamas and Israel show a "sincere willingness" to return to the negotiating table, an official briefed on the matter said on Saturday.

Qatar "informed both Israel and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate," the source told news agencies on condition of anonymity. "As a consequence, the Hamas political office no longer serves its purpose." 

This article received 0 comments

Comments