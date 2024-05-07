Majed Al-Ansari, spokesman for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that Hamas had forwarded its response to the proposal to mediators on Monday.

Describing Hamas's answer as positive, Al-Ansari announced that a Qatari delegation would arrive in Cairo on Tuesday morning to resume indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The proposal reportedly does not mandate the release of only live abductees, as Israel demanded, but specifies that in the initial stage, 33 abductees will be released, whether "alive or bodies," meeting the criteria for humanitarian release.

This detail marks a fundamental departure from Israel's previous demands and represents a key breakthrough in the negotiation process. Sources familiar with the talks revealed that over the past few days, mediators have diligently reworked the proposal to address Israel's concerns, facilitating Hamas's response on Monday.

Tom Williams/Pool via AP

According to American media channel CNN, the head of the CIA Bill Burns played a pivotal role in refining the language of the proposal during his recent visits to Cairo and Doha, where he collaborated with Qatari officials to ensure that the framework could serve as a viable basis for discussions with Israel.

According to sources, Hamas's response to the revised framework was positive, prompting Israel to dispatch a team of working-level experts to join further talks in Cairo on Tuesday. However, challenges remain, particularly regarding the demand for a permanent ceasefire, which is not addressed in the initial phase of the proposal.

Despite Hamas's initial public statement indicating agreement to a ceasefire, US officials clarified that Hamas had actually presented a counterproposal with revisions, necessitating further negotiations.

The ceasefire proposal, with minor wording changes, has been crafted by Arab mediators in consultation with William Burns, retaining a key phrase, "sustainable calm," acceptable to all parties involved.

AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah

Meanwhile, American officials speaking with The New York Times have expressed opposition to any action in Rafah to without a proper plan from Israel to mitigate harm to civilians and prevent a humanitarian crisis. They emphasized the need for caution, noting that recent attacks by the Israeli army in East Rafah may be part of a smaller operation rather than the onset of a wider attack.