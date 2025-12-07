Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed Al Thani, speaking to Tucker Carlson at the Doha Forum, said that Qatar's relations with Hamas began 13 years ago at the request of the United States.

“We have been criticized and attacked for hosting Hamas, but the relationship with Hamas led to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages,” Al Thani said.

The Qatari Prime Minister stated that the aid from Qatar went to the residents of the Gaza Strip and not to Hamas and stressed that there is no basis for claims that Qatar funded Hamas and that these are just accusations.