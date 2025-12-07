Hamas, Red Cross search for last hostage body - report | LIVE BLOG

Hamas and the Red Cross resume search efforts for the remains of the last hostage in Israeli-controlled Gaza City neighborhood - report

i24NEWSAriel Oseran ■ i24NEWS, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Hamas militants accompanied by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) head to east of Gaza City to search for the bodies of hostages, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025
Hamas militants accompanied by members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) head to east of Gaza City to search for the bodies of hostages, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi

Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed Al Thani, speaking to Tucker Carlson at the Doha Forum, said that Qatar's relations with Hamas began 13 years ago at the request of the United States. 

“We have been criticized and attacked for hosting Hamas, but the relationship with Hamas led to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages,” Al Thani said. 

The Qatari Prime Minister stated that the aid from Qatar went to the residents of the Gaza Strip and not to Hamas and stressed that there is no basis for claims that Qatar funded Hamas and that these are just accusations.

🔴 Netanyahu says he will not retire from political life in exchange for a pardon

https://x.com/i/web/status/1997629784851964287

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

🔴 Netanyahu: We soon expect to enter phase two of the Gaza plan, which is more difficult

German Chancellor Merz meets with PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem amid backdrop of Arrow 3 missile deal

https://x.com/i/web/status/1997618209957331160

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

🔴 Hamas and the Red Cross resume search efforts for the remains of the last hostage in Israeli-controlled Gaza City neighborhood - report

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani says Qatar's relations with Hamas began 13 years ago at the request of the US

https://x.com/i/web/status/1997587009095741703

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 1 comments

Comments