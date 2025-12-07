Hamas, Red Cross search for last hostage body - report | LIVE BLOG
Hamas and the Red Cross resume search efforts for the remains of the last hostage in Israeli-controlled Gaza City neighborhood - report
Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed Al Thani, speaking to Tucker Carlson at the Doha Forum, said that Qatar's relations with Hamas began 13 years ago at the request of the United States.
“We have been criticized and attacked for hosting Hamas, but the relationship with Hamas led to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages,” Al Thani said.
The Qatari Prime Minister stated that the aid from Qatar went to the residents of the Gaza Strip and not to Hamas and stressed that there is no basis for claims that Qatar funded Hamas and that these are just accusations.
🔴 Netanyahu says he will not retire from political life in exchange for a pardon
🔴 Netanyahu: We soon expect to enter phase two of the Gaza plan, which is more difficult
German Chancellor Merz meets with PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem amid backdrop of Arrow 3 missile deal
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani says Qatar's relations with Hamas began 13 years ago at the request of the US
