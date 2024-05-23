Rafah offensive continues as Israel strengthens hold on Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces continued operations in the Gaza Strip's southern Rafah on Thursday, the last terrorist stronghold in the Palestinian enclave.

In the northern town of Beit Hanoun, where three IDF soldiers were killed this week, the army said a soldier from the same unit as two of the fallen had been seriously wounded in overnight fighting. In the same area, air support eliminated an anti-tank position, a military structure and sniper positions.

In Rafah, Givati Brigade soldiers killed several terrorists and uncovered weapons and rocket launchers in a cemetery.

Three more terrorists were killed after soldiers directed the Israel Air Force to strike the site of a mortar attack against the troops.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1793558387592188158 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israeli forces in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza, also targeted terrorists with the help of aerial support. They confiscated AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, magazines, explosive devices including grenades, and additional military equipment during raids in the area.

Troops operating in the Netzarim Corridor, which splits Gaza in half from north to south, killed the commander of a terror cell.

This comes as Israeli forces continue to operate in the West Bank to thwart terrorist infrastructure, with 12 killed in a two-day operation in the northern city of Jenin that concluded Thursday morning.

For more updates as they arrive, click here >>

For more stories on the Israel-Hamas war, click here >>