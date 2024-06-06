Rafah operation: IDF finds tunnel shaft in child's bedroom | PHOTOS

The Israeli army revealed pictures from the activities of the 828th Infantry Training School Brigade, which has been operating in Rafah.

Over the past few weeks, the brigade which is under the command of the 162nd Division has been conducting precise intelligence-based operations in the southernmost city of the enclave, in order to destroy terrorist infrastructure.

Earlier this week, the troops located a tunnel shaft inside a child's room, and a butcher's knife next to it.

In addition, the combat team located multiple weapons stores.

IDF Spokesperson

IDF Spokesperson

IDF Spokesperson

In a separate incident, the troops identified six terrorists near a school in the area where they were operating. The terrorists were eliminated by a UAV and tank fire.

The IDF says that the combat team has now left the Rafah area and is preparing for its next mission.