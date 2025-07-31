Recognizing a Palestinian state would be a reward for Hamas, says Trump | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning to Hamas, stating the group will pay a "very heavy price" if hostages held in Gaza are not released soon.

Katz emphasized that Israel is increasing pressure on Hamas while pursuing diplomatic efforts to free the captives. He also criticized comments by international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, claiming they embolden Hamas.

Meanwhile, former U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Israel to attempt to restart stalled hostage negotiations, following the collapse of recent talks in Doha.

Momentum continues to build behind recognition of a Palestinian state. Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela announced at a conference in New York that his country will formally recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September, joining the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and others in a growing international shift.

This wave of recognition puts additional diplomatic pressure on Israel as it navigates both the ongoing conflict in Gaza and intensifying scrutiny on the global stage.

