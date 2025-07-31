Recognizing a Palestinian state would be a reward for Hamas, says Trump | LIVE BLOG
This position of the American president was reported by an official White House source who added that Trump believes that "the Hamas should not be rewarded."
Recommended -
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning to Hamas, stating the group will pay a "very heavy price" if hostages held in Gaza are not released soon.
Katz emphasized that Israel is increasing pressure on Hamas while pursuing diplomatic efforts to free the captives. He also criticized comments by international leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, claiming they embolden Hamas.
Meanwhile, former U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff is expected in Israel to attempt to restart stalled hostage negotiations, following the collapse of recent talks in Doha.
Momentum continues to build behind recognition of a Palestinian state. Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela announced at a conference in New York that his country will formally recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September, joining the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and others in a growing international shift.
This wave of recognition puts additional diplomatic pressure on Israel as it navigates both the ongoing conflict in Gaza and intensifying scrutiny on the global stage.
To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
"History shows that those who betray the Jewish people have a very short lifespan," says former U.S. ambassador to Israel
"Canada, like Great Britain and France, will now recognize the Palestinian state as a reward for Hamas terrorism. It has failed to protect its Jewish citizens on its own soil and now seeks to destroy the Jewish state," reacted former US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.
"This Palestinian state that Canada, Great Britain, and France will 'recognize' is unrecognizable. Its borders, its mode of governance, its economy, its leaders, and its capacity to live in peace are all unknown and indescribable. One thing, however, is clear: if Palestinians were to go to the polls today, they would vote for Hamas! This is the 'state' on which Canada, Great Britain, and France want to put their stamp!" he added.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1950777115055685784
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
United States: Proposed resolution not to sell offensive weapons to Israel rejected by a large majority
A motion presented by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders to refrain from selling offensive weapons to Israel "due to the situation in Gaza" was rejected by a large majority of 70 votes to 27. The majority of Democratic senators supported the motion: 27 voted in favor, 17 against. It is noteworthy that last April, only 12 Democrats voted in favor of such a motion.
Mahmoud Abbas welcomes Canada's "historic" decision to recognize Palestine
Palestinian forces to travel to Cairo on Friday for key meetings
Saudi-owned Al-Hadath TV reported, citing sources, that "Palestinian forces will travel to Cairo on Friday for important meetings," the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath TV reported, citing Palestinian sources. According to these sources, "Egypt will inform the Palestinian forces of its efforts to achieve a ceasefire." "Egypt is determined to maintain a united position and bring the Palestinian factions together," they added.
Donald Trump says recognizing a Palestinian state would be a reward for Hamas
"President Trump believes that recognizing a Palestinian state would be a reward for Hamas, and he does not believe Hamas should be rewarded," a White House official told Reuters.