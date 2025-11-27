Red Cross and Hamas resume search to recover hostage bodies in Gaza City | LIVE BLOG
Two hostage bodies are still being held in the Gaza Strip: Sudthisak Rinthalak and Ran Gvili
Overnight Wednesday, Israeli forces launched a major counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank following intelligence on attempts to establish terrorist infrastructure. Airstrikes preceded ground searches, leading to the seizure of funds and an operational control room, with multiple suspects questioned.
In eastern Rafah, the IDF reported killing more than 20 terrorists and arresting eight others over the past week as they tried to escape an underground tunnel network.
The operations follow the recent neutralization of three terrorists involved in attacks against civilians and soldiers. Israeli authorities say proactive measures will continue to safeguard civilians.
West Bank: Day two of the large-scale Israeli anti-terrorist operation
This is the second day that Israeli army forces have been operating in the Tubas region, today in the city of Aqaba, north of Tubas, Palestinian sources on the ground reported.
The Red Cross and Hamas resume the search in Gaza City for the body of a hostage
A team from the Red Cross and the Al-Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of Hamas) have resumed the search for the body of a hostage in the Zeitoun district of Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported