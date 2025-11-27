Red Cross and Hamas resume search to recover hostage bodies in Gaza City | LIVE BLOG

Overnight Wednesday, Israeli forces launched a major counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank following intelligence on attempts to establish terrorist infrastructure. Airstrikes preceded ground searches, leading to the seizure of funds and an operational control room, with multiple suspects questioned.

In eastern Rafah, the IDF reported killing more than 20 terrorists and arresting eight others over the past week as they tried to escape an underground tunnel network.

The operations follow the recent neutralization of three terrorists involved in attacks against civilians and soldiers. Israeli authorities say proactive measures will continue to safeguard civilians.

