Red Cross prepares for release of a hostage body tonight from Hamas | LIVE BLOG

Hamas also announced that it had located a hostage body beyond the Yellow Line and was preparing to hand the person over

Red Cross vehicle in Gaza
Red Cross vehicle in Gaza Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

Reports from Lebanon this morning (Tuesday) indicate that the IDF carried out ground operations in the southern village of Mis al-Jabal, where troops reportedly blew up a building as part of ongoing military activity near the border.

In Doha, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated that “the Palestinians need support to confront Israeli aggression.” 

Hamas also announced that it had located a kidnapped individual beyond the Yellow Line and was preparing to hand the person over.

Trump Targets Mamdani Supporters in Controversial Truth Social Post

U.S. President Donald Trump sparked posts on Truth Social that “any Jew who votes for Mamdani is a self-professed Jew hater, a stupid person.” 

Hamas expected to hand over body of an Israeli hostage at 8pm local time

Sa’ar Meets Indian Foreign Minister: “Eliminating Hamas Is Central to President Trump’s Plan”

During his visit to India, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met with his Indian counterpart to discuss regional security and bilateral cooperation. Sa’ar emphasized that “eradicating the Hamas terror state is at the heart of President Trump’s plan,” adding that Israel “will not compromise on that.”

