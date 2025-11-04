Red Cross prepares for release of a hostage body tonight from Hamas | LIVE BLOG

Reports from Lebanon this morning (Tuesday) indicate that the IDF carried out ground operations in the southern village of Mis al-Jabal, where troops reportedly blew up a building as part of ongoing military activity near the border.

In Doha, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated that “the Palestinians need support to confront Israeli aggression.”

Hamas also announced that it had located a kidnapped individual beyond the Yellow Line and was preparing to hand the person over.

