Red Cross prepares for release of a hostage body tonight from Hamas | LIVE BLOG
Hamas also announced that it had located a hostage body beyond the Yellow Line and was preparing to hand the person over
Reports from Lebanon this morning (Tuesday) indicate that the IDF carried out ground operations in the southern village of Mis al-Jabal, where troops reportedly blew up a building as part of ongoing military activity near the border.
In Doha, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stated that “the Palestinians need support to confront Israeli aggression.”
Hamas also announced that it had located a kidnapped individual beyond the Yellow Line and was preparing to hand the person over.
Trump Targets Mamdani Supporters in Controversial Truth Social Post
U.S. President Donald Trump sparked posts on Truth Social that “any Jew who votes for Mamdani is a self-professed Jew hater, a stupid person.”
https://x.com/i/web/status/1985721972299276765
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hamas expected to hand over body of an Israeli hostage at 8pm local time
https://x.com/i/web/status/1985710965439283632
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Sa’ar Meets Indian Foreign Minister: “Eliminating Hamas Is Central to President Trump’s Plan”
During his visit to India, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met with his Indian counterpart to discuss regional security and bilateral cooperation. Sa’ar emphasized that “eradicating the Hamas terror state is at the heart of President Trump’s plan,” adding that Israel “will not compromise on that.”
https://x.com/i/web/status/1985611697495642504
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .