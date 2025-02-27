Remains of 4 slain hostages returned to Israel, forensic tests ongoing

Israel received coffins early Thursday from the Red Cross, after the alleged remains of four Israeli hostages murdered in captivity had been transferred to the international organization in the Gaza Strip.

The families of captives Itzik Elgarat, Shlomo Mansur, and Tsachi Idan announced on Wednesday that the bodies of their loved ones were among those who would be returned to Israel.

"The coffins were, with Egyptian mediation, handed over to an IDF force at the Kerem Shalom Crossing," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. "The initial identification process on Israeli territory has begun. The families of the hostages are being continuously updated and will be officially notified upon the completion of the identification process."