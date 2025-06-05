Reopening of humanitarian aid centers in Gaza postponed indefinitely | LIVE BLOG
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the United States and Israel, has indefinitely postponed the reopening of its aid distribution centers in Gaza, originally scheduled for Thursday
Israel - Hamas War day 608: On June 4, 2025, a drone likely launched by Houthi forces in Yemen was intercepted over the Be’er Milka region near the Egyptian-Israeli border. The UAV was successfully neutralized without causing casualties, highlighting ongoing security threats to Israel from actors beyond Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) paused operations for a day due to safety concerns and overwhelming crowds at aid distribution sites. The IDF and private security firm Safe Reach Solutions are working with GHF to improve infrastructure and ensure safer access to humanitarian aid.
The IDF has been accused of opening fire near aid areas, though it claims only specific suspects were targeted after warnings.
The UN and humanitarian officials condemned the violence, calling for independent investigations and renewed aid access.
Putin expected in Tehran soon
Iran's ambassador to Russia has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon visit Tehran, according to the Iranian news agency Tasnim.
US ambassador to the UN denounces ceasefire proposal that would "strengthen Hamas"
US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea spoke out about the proposal calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the delivery of aid to all Gaza territories, telling the Security Council that "the content of this decision is not acceptable, nor is what is not in it." She added: "Any product that compromises the security of our ally Israel is a plan doomed to fail. This decision undermines diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire that reflects the reality on the ground." According to her, "this decision seeks a permanent and immediate ceasefire that would leave Hamas in a position to carry out additional future attacks."
Israel welcomes US veto of Gaza ceasefire
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed the US veto of the UN Security Council vote on the Gaza ceasefire, saying he "thanked President Trump and the US administration for vetoing this unilateral decision and standing with Israel." He said the proposed decision only strengthens Hamas and undermines US efforts to reach an agreement to release the hostages.
Colorado: Israeli consul at the bedside of attack victims
Israel Bakhar, Israel's consul general in the southwestern United States, traveled to the scene of the attack in Boulder, Colorado, and visited one of the injured women in the hospital and another couple of victims at their home. The woman, a Jew who has lived in Colorado for three decades, suffered second-degree burns to her legs. She explained that she had only recently joined the protests in support of the hostages: "I had this intuition for a long time that I had to do something. Two weeks ago, I discovered this group that marches every Sunday and I joined them. I never imagined that something like this could happen. I'm still a little shocked."
Palestinian sources: 6 dead in Israeli strike in southern Gaza
The Palestinian news agency Shahab reported that six people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a tent in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The agency did not specify whether the victims were terrorists or civilians.
Gaza: Reopening of US aid centers postponed
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by the United States and Israel, has indefinitely postponed the reopening of its aid distribution centers in Gaza, originally scheduled for Thursday. The Israeli military warned that the roads leading to the sites had become "combat zones." Following chaotic incidents near its centers in recent days, the GHF announced on Tuesday their temporary closure for "renovation, reorganization, and efficiency improvements." On Wednesday night, the organization confirmed that the reopening would not take place as planned. "We will provide information on opening hours as soon as the work is completed," the GHF said on Facebook, assuring that it "is working to make the distribution of food parcels as safe as possible, despite the difficult conditions." The organization began distributing food parcels on May 27 in response to the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.