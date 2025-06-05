Israel - Hamas War day 608: On June 4, 2025, a drone likely launched by Houthi forces in Yemen was intercepted over the Be’er Milka region near the Egyptian-Israeli border. The UAV was successfully neutralized without causing casualties, highlighting ongoing security threats to Israel from actors beyond Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) paused operations for a day due to safety concerns and overwhelming crowds at aid distribution sites. The IDF and private security firm Safe Reach Solutions are working with GHF to improve infrastructure and ensure safer access to humanitarian aid.

The IDF has been accused of opening fire near aid areas, though it claims only specific suspects were targeted after warnings.

The UN and humanitarian officials condemned the violence, calling for independent investigations and renewed aid access.

