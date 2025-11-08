Report: Azerbaijan won't send peacekeepers to Gaza unless total ceasefire guaranteed

Azerbaijan will only send troops to Gaza to serve as peacekeepers on the condition of a complete halt to fighting there between Israel and Palestinian jihadists, Reuters reported on Friday citing an Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry source.

As part of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, the U.S. has been sounding out various Muslim-majority countries—including Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey—regarding participation in an International Stabilization Force (ISF).

"We do not want to put our troops in danger. This can only happen if military action is completely stopped," the Azerbaijani source said.

The peacekeeping force envisioned by the U.S. would comprise some 20,000 troops, it is understood. around 20,000 troops. Its remit would be to "use all necessary measures" to secure Gaza, protect civilians and begin the demilitarization of armed groups once large-scale combat ends. The plan includes forming a transitional "Board of Peace" to coordinate with Egypt, Israel and a vetted Palestinian police force.

Earlier this year Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has stated at the UN General Assembly that Jakarta is prepared to send thousand troops to Gaza in the event of a UN resolution mandating it.