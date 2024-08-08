Report: Drone strike hits southern Lebanon, casualties on site | LIVE BLOG
IDF says Hamas commander killed after his release to the Gaza Strip, responsible for West Bank terrorist attacks • Western officials reportedly working on proposal to halt hostilities from Iran
Israel - Hamas War day 307: The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency said that a senior Hamas terrorist responsible for terrorist attacks in the West Bank and later released to the Gaza Strip had been killed.
Lebanese reports said that an Israeli UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) had struck a target in the southern Lebanese town of Jibbain, with several wounded.
Report: Hezbollah plans to attack Israel in coming days, Iran's response will wait
IDF says Hamas command centers attacked in Gazan schools
"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF said in a statement.
Netanyahu says 'deeply sorry' for October 7 attack in interview