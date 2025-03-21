Report: Egypt puts forth new ceasefire framework

Egypt's proposal reportedly gets initial U.S. approval

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Breaking News
Breaking Newsi24NEWS

Egypt has put forward a new proposal for the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip in a set timeframe, Reuters reported. 

According to the report, the United States has given its initial approval to the proposal which includes American guarantees. 

Hamas and Israel are expected to respond to the Egyptian proposal by the end of the day, per Reuters.

This article received 1 comments

Comments