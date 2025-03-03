Report: Egypt's Gaza plan includes ouster of Hamas, interim control by international coalition

A roadmap for Gaza drawn up by Egypt as an alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump's "Gazalago" would sideline Hamas and replace it with an interim rule by a coalition of Arab, Muslim and Western states, Reuters reporting on Monday citing a draft of the document.

The plan, which is due to be unveiled at an Arab League summit on Tuesday, does not specify whether the proposal would be implemented before or after any permanent peace deal to end the war triggered by the October 7, 2023 massacre.

Trump's plan, which envisioned clearing Gaza of its Palestinian inhabitants, sparked anger among Palestinians and Arab nations.

Hamas, the jihadist group that led the October 7 onslaught, has so far rejected the idea of any proposal being imposed on Palestinians by other states.

The Egyptian plan offers few specifications on critical issues including who will foot the bill for Gaza's reconstruction or outline any specific details around how Gaza would be governed, nor how Hamas would be pushed aside.