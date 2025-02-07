Report: Egypt says Trump's Gaza plan cannot be implemented, puts forward alternative
According to a Saudi report, Egypt says it intends to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
Ariel OseranMiddle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel
1 min read
Egypt on Friday informed the U.S. of the impossibility of implementing President Donald Trump's plan to evacuate the people of Gaza and confirms that it has a vision of its own for rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians, the Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported on Friday.
