Report: Egypt says Trump's Gaza plan cannot be implemented, puts forward alternative

Egypt on Friday informed the U.S. of the impossibility of implementing President Donald Trump's plan to evacuate the people of Gaza and confirms that it has a vision of its own for rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians, the Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported on Friday.

