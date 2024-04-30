Report: Hamas officials threaten to move to Jordan amid tensions with Qatar

Amid escalating tensions with Qatar, senior Hamas officials have threatened to relocate to Jordan if forced to leave the Gulf state, sparking a diplomatic uproar.

The announcement came from Hamas' deputy political head, Mousa Abu Marzouk, who stated that they would move to Jordan if Qatar decides to expel them. Jordan swiftly responded, emphasizing that any Palestinian seeking refuge in the kingdom must sever ties with the terrorist group.

The Jordanian government's firm stance was articulated by senior officials, including Ziad Majali, who criticized Hamas for disregarding Jordan's sovereignty and authority. Majali emphasized that Jordan had closed the chapter on hosting Palestinian factions and would not entertain Hamas's return. The expulsion threat has reignited tensions between Hamas and Jordan, recalling the group's expulsion from the kingdom in 1999.

While Qatar has not explicitly ordered Hamas officials to leave, recent signals suggest a cooling of ties, with the United States allegedly pressuring Qatar to reassess its relationship with the Palestinian group.

Hamas's leadership has sought to rally support, accusing Jordanian authorities of neglecting their Palestinian brethren. However, Jordanian security sources have highlighted the kingdom's commitment to maintaining order and sovereignty, signaling a zero-tolerance policy toward external interference.

The Jordanian government has asserted its authority, stressing that it will not tolerate any foreign entity undermining its internal affairs.