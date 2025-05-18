Report: Hamas ready to free up to 9 Israeli hostages for 60-day ceasefire

A senior Hamas official said the organization is ready to free between seven to nine Israeli hostages for a 60-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners, according to a report on CNN on Sunday.

The official emphasized that the proposal is conditioned on the IDF's withdrawal east of Salah al-Din Street, the central axis connecting the north of the Gaza Strip to the south.

The statements are made against the backdrop of ongoing mediation talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, between delegations from Hamas and Israel, as well as in the context of Israel's announcement of the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots. An Israeli source clarified earlier today that "if Hamas is ready to talk about ending the war by surrendering, we will be ready." He also noted that "the delegation will not stay there forever. If progress is not made in the near term, we will continue the fight."

According to reports, the parties are now discussing a framework presented by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, which includes the release of 10 captives in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.