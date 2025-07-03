Report: Hamas seeks guarantees ceasefire with Israel sets path to end war

Recommended -

Hamas wants guarantees that the ceasefire proposal submitted by the US will pave a clear path to ending the war, according to a report in Reuters on Thursday.

Citing Israeli sources, the news agency said that the chances that a ceasefire would be struck appeared high. Another source close to the terror organization, along with Egyptian security officials, said that Hamas seeks US and international guarantees for the end of the war.

This is a condition for Hamas to accept the 60-day proposal. Israel expects Hamas to respond by Friday.