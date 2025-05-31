Report: Hamas to submit response to Witkoff's ceasefire proposal | LIVE BLOG

Hamas will reportedly submit its response to U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a Gaza ceasefire later Saturday. According to the Saudi Al-Arabiya outlet, understood Hamas held consultations with Palestinian factions regarding the proposal.

It is understood Palestinian factions in Gaza urged Hamas to agree to Witkoff’s proposal for a Gaza ceasefire. While the factions do not consider the proposal ideal, they believe it will stop the war and the threat of famine and displacement.

The factions reportedly stressed to Hamas the need to take advantage of the momentum of international criticism against Israel’s decision to establish new settlements in the West Bank.