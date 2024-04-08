Report: If ceasefire is achieved, Iran would not retaliate for strike on Damascus embassy

In a potential diplomatic turn, Iran has reportedly signaled to the United States that it may refrain from retaliating against Israel for the recent airstrike on its embassy in Damascus, under one condition: a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

According to sources cited by Iranian media outlet Jadeh Iran on Sunday, Tehran sees an opportunity for the Biden administration to achieve a significant breakthrough if it can quell the tensions in Gaza. However, this information has not been officially confirmed by Iran's state media.

The report comes amidst ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Cairo, coupled with heightened Israeli military preparations for possible Iranian retaliation on the northern front.

The strike in Syria, attributed to Israel, targeted a building adjacent to the Iranian embassy and resulted in the deaths of several senior Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders. Since then, Tehran has issued repeated threats of a "severe response" against Israel.

Intelligence assessments from both the United States and Israel have warned of Iran's potential to launch direct attacks on Israeli soil using cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, as well as targeting Israeli interests globally. However, Israel remains resolute in its readiness to counter any Iranian aggression.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi affirmed Israel's preparedness, stating, "We are ready. We have good defensive systems and know how to act forcefully against Iran, whether at close range or at a distance."