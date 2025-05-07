Report: Israel, Hamas received 'less complicated' US ceasefire proposal

Egypt has received a "less complicated" US proposal for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the London-based, Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported Tuesday.

The outline has been reportedly received by all parties in the past two weeks and is being reviewed. This proposal aims to establish a long-term truce before US President Donald Trump's visit to the region in mid-May.

If the sides agree, Israel will open humanitarian corridors to bring aid, and Hamas will release a limited number of Israeli hostages, including American-Israeli Edan Alexander. The status of the remaining hostages will also be transferred, along with evidence assuring Hamas is providing them with necessary food and medicine. The proposal comes simultaneously with the meeting of Hamas leaders in Doha.

A source cited by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed confirmed the conduct of "contacts between Egyptian and American parties and other Egyptian and Israeli ones," ultimately seeking to "introduce aid into Gaza and overcome the obstacles imposed by Israel."

He indicated that there was a proposal for a private company owned by a Palestinian-American businessman to be nominated to head community support in Gaza, with the task of distributing emergency assistance under the supervision of Israel. The source doubted that the proposed mechanism discussed by the relevant parties in Egypt is related to what Israel recently proposed regarding a plan for distributing aid under its direct supervision.

An Israeli official addressed "the Arab reports about a new American proposal conveyed to the mediators – the matter is unknown to Israel."

This comes as Israel has announced Operation Gideon's Chariot to expand Gazan operations and further pressure Hamas, holding off on launching the operation until Trump's trip despite calling tens of thousands of reservist soldiers.