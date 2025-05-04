Report: Israel plans to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza through US firms

Israel plans to control the distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip through American contractors, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

According to the US newspaper, Israel plans to take over the distribution of humanitarian aid within the Strip, and severely limit it, through private American security contractors. Citing current and former senior Israeli officials, the details of the plan are expected to be outlined at the the security cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday. The plan has garnered the support of the Israeli government and the security establishment, and it is expected to be implemented before the end of the month. This may coincide with US President Donald Trump's visit to the region in mid-May.

According to the report, Israel will allow about 60 trucks carrying basic humanitarian food and household items each day. These will be inspected by at the Kerem Shalom crossing by the IDF; once inside the Palestinian enclave, the trucks will arrive at distribution centers designated by Israel in southern Gaza, under the auspices of American security contractors. The contractors will also provide security inside and around the centers. All direct distribution and contact with Palestinians will be carried out by non-governmental humanitarian aid workers.

Distribution will initially be limited to six centers for the entire territory, but if it proves successful, will be expanded to the north and center of Gaza. Each center will serve between 5,000 to 6,000 housholds, with a representative of each family collecting a 40-pound package of food and hygiene products every two weeks, the report said, citing an aid worker. This was contradicted by another aid worker, who said it will be received every week.

This comes as Hamas reportedly executed alleged thieves who stole humanitarian aid, killing six. Another 13 were shot in the legs. Some of them were accused of collaborating with Israel.