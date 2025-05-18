Report: Mohammed Sinwar's body found in tunnel near Rafah Crossing

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that, "according to all indications, Mohammed Sinwar was killed." The Saudi channel Al-Hadath also reported that the body of the acting Hamas leader was found in a tunnel near the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip. Alongside Sinwar, the bodies of 10 of his aides and the commander of the Rafah Brigade in Hamas, Mohammed Shabana, were found. Later it was reported that his brother, Zakaria Sinwar, was killed in an Israeli attack, but doctors reported him alive but in critical condition.

Last Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force carried out a rare attack against tunnel infrastructure near the European Hospital. i24NEWS learned that there are a number of names being floated to replace him, among them the commander of the Gaza City Division, Ezzedine al-Haddad; a leading Hamas political bureau member, Nizar Awadallah; and Khalil al-Haya, a senior member of the political arm of the terrorist organization.

On Sunday morning, Israel's security apparatus said there has been no change in the status of Sinwar, but as time goes by optimism is growing that he was successfully eliminated in the targeted killing.