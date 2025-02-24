Israeli officials deny reports of talks to exchange bodies for prisoners

Palestinian sources involved in negotiations on Monday told the Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat that discussions between Israel and Hamas through mediators aims to return to Israel the bodies of two hostages in the coming hours.

Israeli officials, however, denied the report, telling i24NEWS they are based on "incorrect information."

According to the Saudi report, in exchange for the the bodies of the murdered Israelis, 602 Palestinian prisoners will be released, including 47 released in the Shalit deal. Israel previously delayed the release slated for Saturday, citing the humiliating ceremonies and violations of the ceasefire by Hamas.

Hours after six living captives were returned that day, the Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel would delay the release of the Palestinian prisoners due to "Hamas's repeated violations, inclunding ceremonies that humiliate our hostages and the cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes," and added that the release of the terrorists will be delayed "until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies."