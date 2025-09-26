Report: U.S. 21-point Gaza plan proposes 2-tier interim governance, with int'l and Palestinian bodies

The 21-point plan for ending the Gaza war put forth by the U.S. administration stipulates the release of all Israeli hostages within 48 hours of agreement in exchange for a phased pullout of the IDF from the Palestinian enclave, CNN reported Friday citing a source familiar with the matter. The source cited by CNN says the proposal offers no timeline for the IDF's withdrawal from Gaza.

The plan proposes a two-tiered interim governance, comprising of an international body and a Palestinian committee; there is no suggestion that governance be eventually to phase over to the Palestinian Authority.

The proposal's language offers no endorsement of Palestinian statehood, while recognizing this as a Palestinian aspiration.

It also specifically stipulates that Israel refrain from attacking Qatar again.

Forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza is ruled out.

It is understood that the proposal could undergo certain revisions, however it is unclear whether any version of it was already presented to the Hamas leadership in Qatar.