Report: U.S. flies surveillance drones over Gaza to monitor implementation of ceasefire

The U.S. military is operating surveillance drones over the Gaza Strip in as part of its efforts to to monitor and secure the implementation of a fragile ceasefire in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave, the New York Times reported on Friday citing Israeli and American military officials.

While the operation is carried out with Israel's consent, it suggests that the U.S. military wants an assessment of the situation independent of Israeli sources, the unnamed sources cited in the report said.

The surveillance missions were operating to support the newly established Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in southern Israel, the officials said.

The U.S. Central Command opened the CMCC as a coordination hub for Gaza assistance days after world leaders signed a U.S.-brokered plan to end the war between Israel and the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas.

The CMCC is designed to support stabilization efforts. U.S. military personnel will not deploy into Gaza but will instead help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance from international counterparts into Gaza.

Having secured a ceasefire, mediators are focused on the second phase of Trump's Gaza plan which demands Hamas disarm and foresees the deployment of an International Stabilization Force that would train and support vetted Palestinian police.