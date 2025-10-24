Report: U.S. flies surveillance drones over Gaza to monitor implementation of ceasefire

While the operation is carried out with Israel's consent, it suggests that the U.S. military wants an assessment of the situation independent of Israeli sources

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
2 min read
2 min read
File phot of northern Gaza Strip, October 22, 2025.
File phot of northern Gaza Strip, October 22, 2025. Khalil Kahlout/Flash90

The U.S. military is operating surveillance drones over the Gaza Strip in as part of its efforts to to monitor and secure the implementation of a fragile ceasefire in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave, the New York Times reported on Friday citing Israeli and American military officials.

Video poster
Vance opens coordination center for Gaza stabilization

While the operation is carried out with Israel's consent, it suggests that the U.S. military wants an assessment of the situation independent of Israeli sources, the unnamed sources cited in the report said. 

The surveillance missions were operating to support the newly established Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in southern Israel, the officials said.

Video poster
U.S. sets up civil military center to monitor truce

The U.S. Central Command opened the CMCC as a coordination hub for Gaza assistance days after world leaders signed a U.S.-brokered plan to end the war between Israel and the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas.

The CMCC is designed to support stabilization efforts. U.S. military personnel will not deploy into Gaza but will instead help facilitate the flow of humanitarian, logistical, and security assistance from international counterparts into Gaza. 

Having secured a ceasefire, mediators are focused on the second phase of Trump's Gaza plan which demands Hamas disarm and foresees the deployment of an International Stabilization Force that would train and support vetted Palestinian police.

This article received 0 comments

Comments