Report: U.S. takes over from Israel in distributing aid in Gaza

COGAT is apparently no longer overseeing the aid distribution in Gaza, acting instead as one of 40 nations and international bodies supporting the U.S.-led center

File photo of a Gazan woman carries a bag containing food and humanitarian aid delivered by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

The U.S. military-civilian coordination center tasked with implementing President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan is taking over from Israel as the overseer of the flow of humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, the Washington Post reported on Friday.  

The Israel Defense Forces' Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)

is no longer overseeing the aid distribution in Gaza, instead acting as one of 40 nations and international organizations supporting the U.S.-led center. 

U.S. officials confirmed that the amount of aid entering Gaza has risen steadily since the ceasefire went into effect, with approximately 800 trucks entering each day.

Distribution remains a major issue, it is understood, as the jihadists of Hamas keep looting aid deliveries as means to maintain its power of the civilian population. 

Last week the U.S. published a video showing Hamas operatives commandeering and looting an a truck that traveled as part of a humanitarian convoy delivering needed assistance from international partners to Gazans in northern Khan Younis.

