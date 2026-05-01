A U.S. military-run center set up in southern Israel near the Gaza border to monitor the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and facilitate aid flows to the war-ravaged enclave is set to be shut down, Reuters reported on Friday citing sources familiar with the matter. However, a senior official serving on President Donald Trump's Board of Peace told i24NEWS that the report was false.

U.S. ​closing down the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) would appear to vindicate the critics of President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, who pointed out that unless Hamas is forced to lay down its arms, the situation would flare up sooner or later.

The Board of Peace issued a formal denial.

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According to seven diplomats cited in the Reuters report, the U.S.-led center will soon discontinue its operations, with its aid and monitoring responsibilities handed to a U.S.-commanded international security mission that is ​meant to deploy to Gaza.

U.S. officials have described the move as an overhaul, but diplomats said it would in effect shutter the centre once the International ⁠Stabilization Force (ISF) takes over.

A diplomat briefed on the U.S. plan told Reuters that the number of U.S. troops working at the revamped ISF would drop to 40 from around 190. The U.S. would seek to replace those ​troops with civilian staff from other countries, the diplomats said.

Diplomats said the CMCC lacked authority to enforce the ceasefire or ensure aid, ​and that it was unclear whether folding it into the ISF would have much practical effect on the ground.