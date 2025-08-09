Report: Witkoff meeting with Qatari PM in Spain to end Gaza war and release all hostages

Recommended -

Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Abdulrahman al-Thani in Spain to discuss an end to the Gaza war and the release of all remaining hostages, a report claimed.

According to the Axios outlet, Witkoff's trip to Spain was part of a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at heading off Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to expand its Gaza offensive and take over Gaza City.

Meanwhile, an unnamed senior Israeli official speaking to Israeli media described said that Trump's plan to proceed in Gaza was to "go all in, including dictating terms to end the war." Trump, according to this account, shares Israel's goals of dismantling Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip. "This is what he intends to present to leading Arab nations as a way to end the Gaza issue," the official was quoted by Ynet as saying.