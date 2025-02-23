Reported IDF strikes in Tyre; Israeli warplanes fly over funeral of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 506: After Israeli warplanes were seen flying over the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Defense Minister Israel Katz warned: "The Israeli Air Force planes currently circling in the skies of Beirut over Hassan Nasrallah's funeral are sending a clear message: Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel - this will be his end. You will specialize in funerals – and we in victories."

Cries of "Death to Israel" were heard during the funeral, which took place months after Nasrallah's targeted killing due to Israel's invasion of southern Lebanon shortly afterward.

Ahead of the funeral, Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeted Hezbollah sites in the area of Tyre, along the southern coastline of Lebanon. Other strikes were reported in the eastern part of the country.

In the Gaza Strip, six living hostages were released on Saturday, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the humiliating ceremonies Hamas is orchestrated for their release.

"In light of Hamas's repeated violations, including the ceremonies that humiliate our hostages and the cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies," Netanyahu said in a statement

