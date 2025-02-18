Hamas agrees to return 6 living hostages on Saturday, 4 bodies on Thursday

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached with Hamas in Cairo, Egypt, for the terror group to return the bodies of four hostages on Thursday, with six living ones slated for return on Saturday. Four more bodies will be released next week.

Earlier, Israeli source told i24NEWS that "negotiations are being conducted for the release of all six living kidnap victims from Phase One – as early as this coming Saturday." According to the same source, Hamas is interested in accelerating the release of terrorist prisoners, including those who were re-arrested after the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal and are supposed to be released.

Arabic media reports confirmed this, ‎as a senior Hamas official told the Saudi A-Sharq that they agreed to hand over the bodies of Israeli hostages before the end of this week, in the hope of accelerating the entry of humanitarian aid, heavy machinery, and "caravans," mobile homes, into Gaza. The Hamas-affiliated Palestinian network Al-Quds reported that the last two stages of the first phase of the hostage deal are expected to merge.

In addition, they intend to enter into negotiations for the second phase of the deal.

So far, 19 captives have been released from Hamas captivity alive as part of the first stage of the deal, leaving 14 more, believed to be six alive and eight bodies. According to the agreed-upon roadmap, Israel is expected to release 100 more life-imprisoned convicted terrorists and 800 Gazan detainees arrested during the ground operation in these stages.