Reports: IDF strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

An alleged Israeli strike targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon's Ayta ash-Shaeb on Sunday, with several wounded reported.

This comes as Israel has ramped up its attacks against Hezbollah, following violations of the ceasefire deal with Lebanon. Over the weekend, Hezbollah launched rockets against northern Israel's Metula for the first time in months, prompting a swift IDF response.

On Saturday, Hezbollah said that Radwan Salim Awada "Abu Nasser" had been killed in the Tyre area during an IDF raid.