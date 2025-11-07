Reports: Israel preparing to receive remains of a hostage | LIVE BLOG

Both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad say they will participate in the handover

File photo showing Israeli soldiers paying tribute as a deceased hostage is transferred to the Israeli forensic institute
File photo showing Israeli soldiers paying tribute as a deceased hostage is transferred to the Israeli forensic institute

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Gaza's second terror group, announced on Friday it will hand over the body of another hostage to Israel later tonight.

There are six bodies of slain hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave, after having been murdered and abducted on October 7, 2023. 

Hostage return: Hamas hands over remains of Tanzanian Joshua Loitu Mollel

The last body returned to date was the Tanzanian agricultural student Joshua Loitu Mollel, who was 21 years old when he was murdered in the Nahal Oz kibbutz during the massacre that launched the Gaza war. 

Hamas says it will participate in the handover 

