The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Gaza's second terror group, announced on Friday it will hand over the body of another hostage to Israel later tonight.

There are six bodies of slain hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave, after having been murdered and abducted on October 7, 2023.

The last body returned to date was the Tanzanian agricultural student Joshua Loitu Mollel, who was 21 years old when he was murdered in the Nahal Oz kibbutz during the massacre that launched the Gaza war.