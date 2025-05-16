Israeli airstrikes target Houthi ports in western Yemen | LIVE BLOG
This is a developing story Five days after the warning to evacuate the ports, the IDF has begun launching airstrikes on Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Salif in Yemen
Israeli airstrikes hit three major Houthi-controlled sea ports on the western coast of Yemen on Friday, following missile and drone attacks on Israel by the jihadist group.
Five days after the warning to evacuate the ports, the IDF has begun launching airstrikes on Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Salif. Saudi Al-Hadath reports at least 10 airstrikes so far.
Since the IDF’s last strike on Yemen, on May 6, the Houthis launched at least seven missiles and two drones at Israel.
Israel Katz: If Houthis keep attacking us, we shall do unto Abdul-Malik al-Houthi as we did to Sinwar and Deif in Gaza, Nasrallah in Lebanon, Haniyeh in Tehran
Security source confirms to i24NEWS 2 ports attacked
Israeli security source to i24NEWS: "So far we attacked 2 ports: Hodeidah & al-Salif. If they keep attacking and try to impose blockade on us - we will destroy and disable their ports”