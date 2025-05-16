Israeli airstrikes target Houthi ports in western Yemen | LIVE BLOG

Israeli airstrikes hit three major Houthi-controlled sea ports on the western coast of Yemen on Friday, following missile and drone attacks on Israel by the jihadist group.

Five days after the warning to evacuate the ports, the IDF has begun launching airstrikes on Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Salif. Saudi Al-Hadath reports at least 10 airstrikes so far.

Since the IDF’s last strike on Yemen, on May 6, the Houthis launched at least seven missiles and two drones at Israel.