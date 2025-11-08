Reports: Search for hostage body ongoing in Rafah area where 200 Hamas terrorists are stranded | LIVE BLOG

IDF strike eliminates 2 terrorists from Hezbollah-linked 'Lebanese Resistance Brigades' who were smuggling weapons in violation of ceasefire

A Red Cross team and Hamas operatives entered the Jneineh neighborhood in the IDF-controlled Rafah area of Gaza to search for the body of an Israeli hostage, according to reports in Arab media.

Gaza ceasefire: Hamas demands safe passage for 200 terrorsts in Rafah

This is the area in Rafah where some 200 Hamas operatives have been stranded for weeks in a tunnel, with ongoing efforts to mediate their safe passage.

IDF strike eliminates 2 terrorists from Hezbollah-linked 'Lebanese Resistance Brigades' who were smuggling weapons in violation of ceasefire 

