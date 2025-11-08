Reports: Search for hostage body ongoing in Rafah area where 200 Hamas terrorists are stranded | LIVE BLOG
IDF strike eliminates 2 terrorists from Hezbollah-linked 'Lebanese Resistance Brigades' who were smuggling weapons in violation of ceasefire
A Red Cross team and Hamas operatives entered the Jneineh neighborhood in the IDF-controlled Rafah area of Gaza to search for the body of an Israeli hostage, according to reports in Arab media.
This is the area in Rafah where some 200 Hamas operatives have been stranded for weeks in a tunnel, with ongoing efforts to mediate their safe passage.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1987122652599799964
