Reserve soldiers strongly opposed to Gaza aid and hostage deal - poll

A recent survey conducted by the Direct Polls Institute sheds light on the opinions of reserve duty officers in Israel regarding the ongoing conflict with Hamas and the situation in Gaza.

The survey, commissioned by the Regavim movement, interviewed 512 reservists who served during the Swords of Iron War, representing various segments of Israeli society.

The results reveal a significant divergence of views on key issues among the reservists. When asked about the prospect of a hostage deal with Hamas at all costs, a striking 72 percent expressed their opposition, emphasizing their readiness to enter Rafah regardless of the negotiations.

Moreover, the survey highlights a strong stance against the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza, with only 9 percent of respondents supporting the initiative. A staggering 90 percent of reservists oppose such aid, with a third willing to consider alternative terms to ensure that the aid does not reach Hamas.

IDF Spokesperson

The survey also delved into perceptions of representation within the IDF Forum and the Israeli cabinet.

A mere 18 percent of respondents believe that the IDF Forum accurately represents the views of IDF soldiers, while only 19 percent feel that the Israeli cabinet adequately reflects the composition of the military.

Meir Deutsch, CEO of Regavim, emphasized the importance of listening to the voices of reservists, particularly on the eve of Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Independence Day.