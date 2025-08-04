Residents of Nahal Oz petition Israeli Supreme Court to delay return amid ongoing war

Recommended -

The residents of Nahal Oz, a kibbutz located just 800 meters from the Gaza border and one of the hardest-hit communities during the October 7 attacks, have filed a petition with Israel’s Supreme Court seeking to block the government’s plan to allow partial resettlement.

The petition, submitted Monday morning, argues that the return of civilians is unsafe and premature while the war in Gaza continues.

“Life less than a kilometer from the border fence, while explosions shake the houses, is impossible,” local leaders stated in the petition.

The kibbutz is challenging the state's decision to lift evacuation orders for parts of the area, claiming it disregards both the ongoing security threat and the deep psychological trauma residents continue to endure. Several hostages from the community are still being held by Hamas, including Omri Miran, abducted 668 days ago.

Roughly 120 residents and members of Nahal Oz have signed the petition, including bereaved families and survivors of the attack. Among them are Lishi Miran-Lavi, wife of hostage Omri Miran; Gali Idan, widow of Tsahi, who was murdered in captivity; and mother of Maayan, who was killed on October 7. Families such as Fiorentino, Brosch, Eliez, Arava, and Eliakim, who all lost loved ones during the attack, also endorsed the appeal.

In a strongly worded statement, the community criticized the government for what they see as repeated failures: “The State failed to protect Nahal Oz, failed to bring back the hostages, and is now failing again by trying to impose a return to a dangerous reality. We have no choice but to turn to the Supreme Court.”

Lishi Miran-Lavi emphasized the emotional toll of resettlement amid continued conflict. “It is unthinkable to lead a normal life in the kibbutz when Omri and dozens of others are still held hostage, and every explosion echoes in our homes. The State cannot fabricate a false sense of security—this war isn’t over, and life near the fence has not returned to normal.”

The petition asks the Court to extend the evacuation order for Nahal Oz until hostilities in Gaza cease, and to allow families the freedom to decide individually when they feel safe returning.