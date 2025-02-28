Resumption of Gaza war looms as Netanyahu holds assessment after talks stall

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security consultation tonight following the failure of talks in Cairo and Hamas’ refusal to discuss an extension of the first phase of the deal.

A senior diplomatic official told i24NEWS this evening: "The possibility of returning to war is not a negotiation tactic. On this matter, there is also an understanding with the Americans—if Israel decides to resume fighting, Washington will support the move."

Earlier this week, we reported that the prevailing assessment in Israel is that a return to fighting is not a question of if but rather when.

The negotiation team returning from Cairo tonight was engaged in efforts to extend the first phase and secure additional hostage releases but encountered a rejection from Hamas. Tomorrow marks the final day of the first phase of the ceasefire, and Israel will need to decide on its next moves.