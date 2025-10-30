Returned hostage bodies identified as Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch

After completing the identification process at the National Center for Forensic Medicine, in coordination with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives have informed the families of deceased abductees Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch that their loved ones have been returned to Israel and officially identified.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office expressed the government’s sorrow, saying it “shares in the deep grief of the Cooper and Baruch families, and of all families of the deceased abductees.” The statement reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to returning all abductees and holding Hamas accountable to its obligations under the ongoing mediation framework.

“The Government and the entire Israeli Defense Forces are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return all of our deceased abductees for a proper burial in their country,” the statement said.

“We will spare no effort until every abductee is returned.”

Kibbutz Nir Oz, where Amiram Cooper lived, paid tribute to the late hostage. Cooper, 85, was one of the founders of the kibbutz and a lifelong advocate for agriculture and community life in the western Negev.

“Amiram was an economist, farmer, and poet, a beloved family man married to Nurit, father of Rotam, Ravit, Lotan, and Yishrolik, and grandfather of 11 grandchildren,” the statement read. “He devoted his life to the kibbutz, serving for 65 years in agriculture and as chief economist of the Ma’on settlements for 24 years. His plays, articles, and poetry expressed his love for nature, agriculture, and kibbutz life, inspiring generations.”

Kibbutz Be’eri, home to Sahar Baruch, also released a heartfelt statement on the return of their resident. After over two years of uncertainty and anguish, Sahar was officially identified and returned to Israel.

“Kibbutz Be’eri embraces his parents, Tami and Roni, his brothers Guy and Niv, and the entire family, who fought tirelessly for his return. We hope they find some comfort in the closure of 755 days and nights of uncertainty,” the kibbutz said.

The statement detailed the tragic events of October 7, 2023, when Sahar was at home with his brother Idan during an attack in which grenades were thrown into their house. Idan was killed, and Sahar, who attempted to help him, was taken hostage. After 62 days in captivity, Sahar was murdered, shortly after his 25th birthday. His grandmother, Geula, was also killed during the attack on Be’eri.

Kibbutz Be’eri reaffirmed its demand for the full implementation of the hostage agreement, calling for the return of all fallen abductees, including Meni Godard and Dror Or, and pledging to continue fighting “until the last hostage is returned.” The date of Sahar Baruch’s funeral will be announced at a later time.