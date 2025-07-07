Rising Gaza militia leader says Hamas 'at the end of the road'

Recommended -

Yasser Abu Shabab, an influential member of the Tarabin Bedouin clan and leader of an armed group opposed to Hamas in the Gaza Strip, gave an uncompromising account against the terrorist movement, which he accuses of betraying the Palestinian people, according to an interview given Monday to Israeli media outlet Ynet.

Having become an essential figure in the south of Gaza, Abu Shabab claims to have been the target of a smear campaign orchestrated by Hamas: "They called me a criminal, a thief, even a member of ISIS… all of this to scare people. But it didn’t work. Who can still give legitimacy to those who kidnap and kill children, like those from the Bibas family? They are despicable sub-humans, their end is near."

He accuses Hamas of plunging the Gaza Strip into chaos by orchestrating the attacks of October 7, 2023, without regard for the disastrous consequences for the population. “We have lost everything – homes, belongings, jobs, money – while their leaders live in the tunnels, lacking nothing. Can one imagine a greater injustice?”

"We want the Israeli hostages to return home," he said, supporting a pragmatic approach to the ongoing discussions about a possible ceasefire agreement. "Every innocent person, from all sides, must be reunited with their family. The people of Gaza have already paid an unbearable price because of a deranged terrorist organization." He concluded by reaffirming his intention to remain in place and continue the fight against Hamas: "We will not leave Gaza. We will continue to fight."

Yasser Abu Shabab now leads an armed militia formed in response to the security vacuum left by the collapse of Hamas, using weapons supplied by Israel. His growing influence makes him a key player in the new power dynamics of Gaza, as local clans seek to organize themselves as an alternative to Hamas’s waning authority.

As Hamas falters, weakened by Israeli strikes and challenged from within, figures like Abu Shabab are emerging as the new faces of a Gaza in flux, caught between popular anger, aspirations for security, and a rejection of extremism.

In a Facebook post, Abu Shabab said he received 6,000 requests for field work by youth, and 3,000 for volunteer work. In addition, 21,000 families requested asylum from all over Gaza, making up some 80,000 Palestinian citizens.

He said that the "city of Rafah will be the beginning of liberation from the era of oppression and terrorism."