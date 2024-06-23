Rocket alert sirens activated in Haifa area overnight | LIVE UPDATES

Hezbollah missiles hit 2 residential homes, spark fires in northern Israeli town of Metula, no casualties reported

i24NEWS
1 min read
Live

Israel - Hamas War day 261

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced the death of Sergeant Major (res) Malkia Gross, 25. This takes the fatality toll in the ground operation up to 310. 

IDF intensifies operations in Gaza, targets terrorist infrastructure

In Rafah, troops conducted intelligence-based missions uncovering weaponry, tunnel networks, and underground facilities used by terrorists. They successfully neutralized a threatening terrorist cell during these operations. In central Gaza, IDF forces continued their efforts, locating weapons caches and engaging armed cells with sniper and drone precision

UAV crashes in northern Israel site, no casualties reported

An Israeli interceptor missile intercepted a UAV that crossed into northern Israel from Lebanon, crashing in Beit Hillel. The incident prompted a rocket and missile alert due to concerns over falling interceptor debris.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has embarked on an official visit to Washington, invited by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

"The United States is our most important and central ally and the ties between us are particularly important, perhaps more than ever, these days," said Gallant

Gallant will meet with senior U.S. officials to discuss ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, efforts to secure the release of abductees, regional stability, and enhancing cooperation between Israel's security forces and the US.

