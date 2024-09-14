You have to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Content
Menu
Footer
Top stories
Israel-Hamas war
Israel
Middle East
International
Videos
Shows
Schedules
Channels
Profiles
en
English
Français
عربى
עברית
Radio
Live
i24NEWS
Israel-Hamas war
Rocket fire from Gaza resumes at southern Israeli city of Ashkelon | LIVE BLOG
Rocket fire from Gaza resumes at southern Israeli city of Ashkelon | LIVE BLOG
Rocket and drone attacks in northern Israel persist
■
Matthias Inbar
,
Ariel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
A battery of Israel's Iron Dome defense missile system in Ashkelon, southern Israel.
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
This article received 0 comments
Add a comment
Comments
News
News feed
Live
Radio
Shows