Rocket launched from Gaza toward Israel's south overnight | LIVE BLOG
"Following alerts in the Gaza region, a shot that crossed the southern Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory was intercepted," the IDF said
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has urgently appealed to his international counterparts to demand the immediate release of hostages Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David, citing their deteriorating health.
The plea follows the release of a harrowing Hamas video showing David in an emaciated state, reciting a statement under visible duress. Described by his family as a "living skeleton with days to live," the footage has sparked outrage and renewed pressure on global leaders to intervene.
The video, approved for public release by David’s family, comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis and stalled hostage negotiations.
Earlier in the day, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for elections to be held among factions willing to accept a demilitarized Palestinian state alongside Israel.
Israeli National Security Minister visits Temple Mount
Families of hostages block Ayalon South Highway
Families of the hostages and protesters blocked the lanes of the South Ayalon Highway and held a banner reading: "Abandoning the hostages = destruction of the third temple."
Lapid: Israel cannot continue war without public support or trust in leadership
Opposition leader Yair Lapid said Saturday that Israel’s ongoing military campaign lacks the fundamental support it needs to continue. “There has always been one prerequisite for Israel's wars: a majority,” he stated. “The State of Israel cannot wage a war if the majority of the population does not support it, believe in its goals, and trust its leadership. None of these conditions are met today.” Lapid called for an immediate end to the war and renewed efforts to secure the release of the hostages.
Rocket fired from southern Gaza Strip intercepted
