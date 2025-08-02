Rocket launched from Gaza toward Israel's south overnight | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has urgently appealed to his international counterparts to demand the immediate release of hostages Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David, citing their deteriorating health.

The plea follows the release of a harrowing Hamas video showing David in an emaciated state, reciting a statement under visible duress. Described by his family as a "living skeleton with days to live," the footage has sparked outrage and renewed pressure on global leaders to intervene.

The video, approved for public release by David’s family, comes amid a deepening humanitarian crisis and stalled hostage negotiations.

Earlier in the day, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for elections to be held among factions willing to accept a demilitarized Palestinian state alongside Israel.

