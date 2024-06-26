Rocket sirens activated overnight in Eilat | LIVE UPDATES
Pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq have claimed responsibility for launching a suicide drone aimed at what they describe as a "vital target" in the city of Eilat early this morning
Israel - Hamas War day 264: The IDF intercepted a hostile UAV approaching from the Red Sea near Eilat, which subsequently crashed into the sea without breaching Israeli airspace.
The interception followed a warning about possible hostile aircraft infiltration, prompting immediate action.
Arrest of a Palestinian terrorist involved in shootings against the Israeli town of Bat Hefer
A joint operation by the Shin Bet, the border police and the IDF led to the arrest of a Palestinian terrorist suspected of being involved in shootings against the Israeli town of Bat Hefer, near Netanya. The man, named Ammar Netzer Allah, was arrested earlier this month in Tulkarem where he lives. This town adjoins the town of Bat Hefer located near the Green Line. During his interrogation, the man admitted to belonging to a terrorist cell which carried out shooting attacks against Israeli towns near Tulkarem. He also provided the names of other members of the group.
Parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin to i24NEWS: "The government hasn't done enough"
"It's day 263, and the hostages are still not home," Jon stated. "The government hasn't done enough. We will only have done enough when these hostages are home and safe"
Israeli security forces conducted a coordinated operation on June 5 resulting in the arrest of Ammar Netzer Allah from Tul Kerem camp
He is accused of involvement in shooting attacks against the Bat Hefer settlement in late May 2024.
During interrogation, Ammar confessed to being part of a terrorist cell responsible for shootings near the security fence and implicated others.
IDF eliminated Wissam Abu Eshaq, terrorist involved in arms smuggling from Rafah for Hamas
Terrorist Wissam Abu Eshaq, involved in promoting and implementing the smuggling of munitions for Hamas, was eliminated in an air force strike. Fighter jets also destroyed a launch site where rockets were stored ready to be fired.
Overnight, IAF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Matmoura and Chebaa in Lebanon
Vocal anti-Israel candidate Bowman loses New York's primary election
Bowman had rallied support from liberal leaders such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders
Pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq launched a drone aimed towards the city of Eilat
The IDF intercepted a hostile UAV approaching from the Red Sea near Eilat, which subsequently crashed into the sea without breaching Israeli airspace.