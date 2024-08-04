IDF soldier seriously wounded in Gaza; rockets fired into Israel in overnight barrage | LIVEBLOG
Israel on alert amid fears of an Iranian retaliation to elimination of top Hezbollah and Hamas leaders • Hamas reportedly in consultations to select replacement for Ismail Haniyeh, killed in Tehran
Israel - Hamas War day 303: About 30 rockets were fired into Israeli territory overnight, with northern communities at a high level of readiness amid the threat of a large-scale retaliation to the assassinations of Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's Fuad Shukr. Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for the attack that killed Haniyeh, although Israel has not commented on it.
US CENTCOM commander in Israel to help prepare for Iranian retaliation
70-year-old woman pronounced dead after suspected terror stabbing
Four stabbed in suspected terror attack on central Israel's Holon