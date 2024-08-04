Israel - Hamas War day 303: About 30 rockets were fired into Israeli territory overnight, with northern communities at a high level of readiness amid the threat of a large-scale retaliation to the assassinations of Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's Fuad Shukr. Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for the attack that killed Haniyeh, although Israel has not commented on it.

