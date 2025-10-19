Authorities confirmed Sunday that Ronen Engel, a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz, was among the two murdered hostages whose bodies were handed over to Israel by Hamas on Saturday night.

Engel, who was abducted from his home on October 7, 2023, was identified as one of the abducted fallen soldiers. Following this identification, the number of abducted fallen soldiers still held by Hamas has decreased to 16.

Engel is survived by his wife Karina, and their children Tom, Mika, and Yuval, as well as his brother Dani. His wife and two of his children Karina, Mika, and Yuval were also kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 and were released during the first hostage deal in November 2023.

Born and raised in Tel Aviv, Engel moved to Kibbutz Nir Oz in 2010, choosing to raise his family in the western Negev.

A volunteer paramedic with Magen David Adom, Engel was known for his deep love of the land, often exploring Israel’s landscapes on his motorcycle.

Ronen was also an artist at heart and a passionate photographer who saw beauty in the overlooked and found creativity in renewal. “One person’s trash becomes another person’s treasure,” he often said. He also lived by another motto, tattooed on his arm: “Always look on the bright side of life.”

Engel was murdered while protecting his family from terrorists who infiltrated their home on October 7 before being abducted to Gaza.

The Hostages’ Families Forum issued a statement following the identification:

“At this time, we embrace the Engel family, whose loved one, Ronen z”l, was returned to Israel yesterday for a proper burial. Alongside the grief and the understanding that the heart will never be whole, the return of Ronen z”l is some measure of solace for a family that has lived in agonizing uncertainty and doubt for over two years. We will not rest and we will not be silent until the last of the hostages is returned.”

Engel’s return follows the handover of Eliyahu “Churchill” Margalit’s body earlier this weekend. Margalit, also from Nir Oz, was murdered and kidnapped on October 7.