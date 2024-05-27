RSF files complaint with ICC over Israel's war crimes against Gaza journalists

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Palestinian journalists killed or wounded by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza.

The organization said it inquired an in investigation into alleged war crimes committed by the Israeli army against at least nine Palestinian reporters between December 15 and May 20. "RSF has filed this third complaint with the Hague-based ICC because the number of journalists killed in Gaza by the IDF is continuing to grow after passing the 100 mark, in an eradication of the Palestinian media," read the RSF statement.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

"Impunity endangers journalists not only in Palestine but also throughout the world," stated Antoine Bernard, RSF’s advocacy and assistance director. "Those who kill journalists are attacking the public's right to information, which is even more essential in times of conflict. They must be held accountable, and RSF will continue to work to this end, in solidarity with Gaza’s reporters."

The complaint includes Mustapha Thuraya and Hamza al-Dahdouh, two freelance reporters working for Al Jazeera in Rafah when they were killed by a targeted Israeli drone attack on January 7, said RSF. Hazem Rajab is said to have been wounded in the same attack.

Other journalists mentioned in the complaint are Ahmed Badir, Yasser Mamdouh, Ayat Khadoura, Yazan Emad Al-Zwaidi, Ahmed Fatima and Rami Bdeir.